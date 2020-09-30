Innocent bystander shot in leg while walking on Bronx sidewalk, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6673140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD has released surveillance video of individuals seen in the area who they want to identify.

Police say someone in a van opened fire in front of the car wash on West 16th street in Coney Island just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx that left an innocent bystander injured on Wednesday.Officials say a 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg around around 3:15 p.m. on East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.They say the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she suddenly heard shots fired and felt a pain in her leg.The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.