Woman killed when stray bullet goes through window of Queens home

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A Queens woman was shot and killed when a stray bullet went through the window of her home.

It happened early Wednesday morning around 12:47 a.m. on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.



Police responded to a call about an unconscious woman inside and found her with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded and pronounced 43-year-old Bertha Arriaga dead at the scene.

So far, there are no arrests in the case.

Later the same morning, three people were shot, one fatally, at a car wash in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

