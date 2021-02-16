75-year-old woman shot in buttocks near Williamsburg Bridge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10340276" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sweet video captures a baby giggling and dancing after hearing music for the first time, thanks to cochlear implants.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 75-year-old woman was shot in her buttocks near the Williamsburg Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.The incident was reported at the foot of the bridge on Clinton Street at 12:45 p.m.The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but the search is on for four men that fled the scene in a Honda Civic with New Jersey license plates.The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.Few other details were released.----------