Woman shot through window of her home in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman in Brooklyn was shot through her window.The woman says somone knocked on her window on Putnam Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 3 a.m. Saturday.When she looked out, she says a stranger opened fire.The 49-year-old was struck in the shoulder and arm. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.So far police have made no arrests.----------