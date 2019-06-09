Woman shot through window of her home in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman in Brooklyn was shot through her window.

The woman says somone knocked on her window on Putnam Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

When she looked out, she says a stranger opened fire.

The 49-year-old was struck in the shoulder and arm. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

So far police have made no arrests.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york citywoman shotshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Washington Heights
Street closures in effect for National Puerto Rican Day Parade
8 hurt, 2 critically, in Bronx apartment building fire
Police arrest Lyft driver with 17 license suspensions
Police: 'Dog-napper' steals Yorkie off of front porch in Queens
Driver pushes bicyclist with car in confrontation
LI man accused of throwing lit firework at children in pool
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunday sun to clouds
Panic at D.C. pride parade sends people running
2 killed in plane crash on Long Island's North Fork
MTA timekeeping clock damaged for 2nd time in a week
Iconic Four Seasons restaurant in NYC closing after 57 years
More TOP STORIES News