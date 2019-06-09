Woman shot through window of her home in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman in Brooklyn was shot through her window.
The woman says somone knocked on her window on Putnam Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 3 a.m. Saturday.
When she looked out, she says a stranger opened fire.
The 49-year-old was struck in the shoulder and arm. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
So far police have made no arrests.
