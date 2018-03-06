Woman subdued after allegedly trying to open plane door on Idaho-bound flight

Incredible video surfaced Monday of a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Boise who was wrestled to the ground after she reportedly tried to open a cabin door. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Incredible video surfaced Monday of a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Boise who was wrestled to the ground after she reportedly tried to open a cabin door.

The video shows a woman being slammed to the aisle floor. She appears to be saying, "I am God," repeatedly.

The incident happened on SkyWest Flight 5449, which left at 8:45 a.m.

SkyWest says passengers held her until law enforcement met the plane at the gate.
The woman is being medically evaluated and questioned by investigators. Her identity was not revealed.

The woman was restrained until law enforcement officials arrive at the gate in Boise, according to SkyWest's statement.

"SkyWest flight 5449, operating as United Express from San Francisco to Boise, landed safely in Boise after reports of a customer attempting to open the aircraft door," according to the statement. "The unruly customer was held for questioning by law enforcement."
The FBI is also investigating the incident, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

