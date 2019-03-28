Woman critical after being slashed in throat, allegedly by ex-boyfriend, in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was slashed in the throat inside her Queens home Thursday morning, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.Neighbors called 911 after they heard a woman screaming at a home on Hart Street in Ridgewood.Police say the suspect, a man in his 60s, may have also injured himself, possibly sustaining a cut to his cheek, during the slashing.He is being treated, and charges are pending.The victim was rushed to Wyckoff Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.----------