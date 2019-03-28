RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was slashed in the throat inside her Queens home Thursday morning, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.
Neighbors called 911 after they heard a woman screaming at a home on Hart Street in Ridgewood.
Police say the suspect, a man in his 60s, may have also injured himself, possibly sustaining a cut to his cheek, during the slashing.
He is being treated, and charges are pending.
The victim was rushed to Wyckoff Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Woman critical after being slashed in throat, allegedly by ex-boyfriend, in Queens
TOP STORIES
Show More