Crime & Safety

Woman critical after being slashed in throat, allegedly by ex-boyfriend, in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was slashed in the throat inside her Queens home Thursday morning, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Neighbors called 911 after they heard a woman screaming at a home on Hart Street in Ridgewood.

Police say the suspect, a man in his 60s, may have also injured himself, possibly sustaining a cut to his cheek, during the slashing.

He is being treated, and charges are pending.

The victim was rushed to Wyckoff Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

