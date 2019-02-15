Woman slashed or stabbed in head in Lower Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman was either stabbed or slashed in the head in Lower Manhattan Friday afternoon, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Forsyth and Grand streets on the Lower East Side.

EMS was on the scene treating the victim.

There was no word on her condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made.

