Woman slashed with 'unknown object' while walking in Brooklyn

It happened on Tuesday at 4 a.m. on the corner of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.
ALSO READ | Dog shot, killed by NYPD after attacking small dog, lunging at officers
Police say the 24-year-old woman was approached by a man who slashed her in the back of the head with an unknown object, causing a deep laceration.
The suspect fled northbound on Franklin Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a man with a medium skin tone, approximately 48-50, 5'10" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a blue sweatshirt, and blue sweatpants.
ALSO READ | Brothers attacked by group in Brooklyn; 1 fatally stabbed
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip