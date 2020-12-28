Woman slashed with 'unknown object' while walking in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was slashed while walking in Brooklyn.

It happened on Tuesday at 4 a.m. on the corner of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police say the 24-year-old woman was approached by a man who slashed her in the back of the head with an unknown object, causing a deep laceration.

The suspect fled northbound on Franklin Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium skin tone, approximately 48-50, 5'10" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a blue sweatshirt, and blue sweatpants.

