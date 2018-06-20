Woman smashed in face with makeup box in bias attack in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has the story from TriBeCa.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating a Manhattan bias attack during which a woman hit another woman in the face with a metal makeup box.

Video shows the suspect holding the metal box she allegedly used in the unprovoked attack.

It happened on Warren Street between Broadway and Greenwich in Tribeca just before noon on May 31.

Police say the suspect made an anti-white statement to the 57-year-old woman before hitting her in the face.

She allegedly said, "You white (expletive), take that!"

The suspect took off walking westbound.
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the bias attack from TriBeCa.


The victim suffered a cut to her face and sought treatment at NYU Langone Medical Center.

UPDATE: Police have made an arrest in this case. Amy Bell, 37, of Brooklyn, is charged with assault, aggravated harassment and harassment.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman attackedattacksurveillance videobias crimehate crimeTribecaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News