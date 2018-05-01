Police say they are searching for a woman they believe is behind an arson attack in Brooklyn.Investigators say the woman intentionally set a car on fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday.It happened just before 4 a.m., when the car was parked outside a home on Decatur Avenue.The woman got away on foot.She is described as dark-skinned, with short hair and a mark (possibly a tattoo) on her upper right arm; last seen wearing a dark colored tank top, dark colored pants and she carried a black purse.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------