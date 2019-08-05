Woman sought in connection with parking space shooting in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a woman in connection with a parking space dispute that ended in gunfire in the Bronx.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 in the 1800 block of Popham Avenue.

Police say a 24-year-old man began arguing with another man over a parking space.

The second man left and returned with a gun. He shot the 24 year old twice in the arm then fled.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.

The woman police are looking for was with the shooter at the time. She was recorded by a surveillance camera in the area.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

