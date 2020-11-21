Woman speaks out after being pushed in front of oncoming subway

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman who was shoved in front of an oncoming train is now speaking out as her attacker is charged with attempted murder.

"I don't remember, I wake up later almost 11 a.m. in the hospital - that's it," said Liliana Sagbaicela.
The 40-year-old housekeeper is still dizzy, and her head is spinning. She was shoved by a man onto the train tracks while standing on the platform Thursday at Union Square.

The train made minimal contact with Sagbaicela as it rolled over her. She now has eight stitches in her head.

"Yeah, everything I can't move too much. I can't move too much because this is too much - very hard," she said.

The Sunset Park woman says when she woke up in the hospital she thought she fainted.

She never saw her assailant and does not remember being attacked.

Police say the man who violently shoved her from behind timed his push so she would be hit by an oncoming train. They also say the 24-year-old suspect is emotionally disturbed and homeless. He is being charged with attempted murder, felony assault and reckless endangerment.
Sagbaicela says she is terrified of the subway now, but says she has to move forward and eventually will ride the train again. Her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Llanos goes to high school in the city and takes the same train to the same stop. If and when in-person learning resumes, Llanos says she is not sure if she'll take the train again.

"When I watched the video, I still can't believe that my mom was the person," she said.

