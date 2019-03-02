Woman speaks out after brutal L train assault

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman is speaking out for the first time after getting brutally attacked on a subway in Brooklyn.She was attacked by another passenger - the man sitting across from her suddenly began punching her in the head."I was saying 'what's going on? What's happening? What's happening?' And these two young ladies, they were saying 'stop mister, stop! Leave her alone!' but he was still punching," said the 73-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified.It was a violent, relentless attack.The 73-year-old stopped at the Livonia Avenue station. She was reading a book.Then, police say, a man, without saying a word, unleashed a vicious endless combo of punches."When I looked up I saw this big tall man standing over me punching me. He knocked my hat off. He knocked my glasses one way, my bag went one way, my pocket book went one way," the victim said.The attack left her head ringing, gave her a bloody nose and knocked her tooth loose.Investigators say the suspect was seated across from her when he suddenly got up and went at her.It happened on a crowded train around 8:00 that night.The victim is so haunted by the attack she has stopped taking this train to work.She now takes a bus, adding 35 minutes to her commute. She says every extra minute is worth it.The stop in Brownsville is known to be one of the most intimidating and dangerous stops on the L line. It is isolated and dark.Police believe the suspect is about 5'10", 170 pounds with a clean shaven head.He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and yellow sneakers.The victim has never seen the man before, but now she can't stop seeing his face.----------