u.s. & world

Georgia woman sprays would-be car thief with gasoline: Police

CONYERS, Ga. -- Authorities say a Georgia woman at a gas station doused a man in gasoline as he tried to steal her car.

WSB-TV reports the woman was pumping gas in her car Thursday outside Atlanta when the man approached the passenger door undetected.

The woman noticed the man once he was in the driver's seat. She pulled the gas nozzle and sprayed him with gasoline, which scared him off.

Rockland County Deputy Lee Thomas says a Dodge Charger dropped the man off at the gas station and picked him up soaked in gasoline.

Thomas believes the crew has done this before and he's sure they'll try it again.

Authorities aren't identifying the woman.

"It was like a movie. I didn't realize it was actually happening," an unidentified witness told WSB. "My son told me, 'Dad, I think he's trying to steal the car,' and I was looking, and I heard the car revving up. The next thing I know, he jumped out of the car and he started running."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiatheftcar theftu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Police ID ice cream licker, teen won't face adult charges
What to know ahead of baby Archie's christening
Map shows hundreds of aftershocks from SoCal quake
Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver in NJ truck crash says brakes failed: 'A miracle I'm alive'
PD: Shoplifter attacks 7-Eleven worker, caught by good Samaritans
Police ID ice cream licker, teen won't face adult charges
Do you know him? Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
4 shot in Brooklyn after 4th of July fireworks
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck recovered in Utah
Construction worker injured in fall through NYC school roof
Show More
Man displays gun during pair of NYC robberies 30 minutes apart
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
LI man charged with rape over alleged sex with underage girl
Queens DA recount: Candidates spar over tossed ballots
Coal tycoon among 7 killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News