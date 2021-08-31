Woman stabbed to death by suspect on corner in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
Woman stabbed to death by suspect on corner in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed after after being stabbed in the neck and stomach in Brooklyn.

Police say they responded to a call of an assault on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Belmont Avenue in East New York around 2:35 p.m.

Officers found the woman lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk with a stab wound to her stomach and neck.

The unidentified woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking into whether she was homeless.

The male suspect is described as 200 pounds and wearing all black. Officials say he fled from the scene.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.


