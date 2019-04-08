EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway in Brooklyn Monday after a double stabbing believed to be part of a domestic incident.
Authorities say a man and a woman were stabbed around 9:30 a.m. on Crystal Street in East New York.
The man was stabbed in the torso, while the woman was stabbed in the face.
The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive.
The suspect is reportedly known to both victims, and police are investigating if the female victim is the suspect's ex-girlfriend.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Manhunt after woman stabbed in face, man stabbed in torso in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News