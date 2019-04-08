Manhunt after woman stabbed in face, man stabbed in torso in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway in Brooklyn Monday after a double stabbing believed to be part of a domestic incident.Authorities say a man and a woman were stabbed around 9:30 a.m. on Crystal Street in East New York.The man was stabbed in the torso, while the woman was stabbed in the face.The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive.The suspect is reportedly known to both victims, and police are investigating if the female victim is the suspect's ex-girlfriend.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------