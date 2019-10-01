Woman stabbed twice in the neck in seemingly random attack in Manhattan park

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed twice in the neck in a terrifying and seemingly random attack inside a Manhattan park Monday afternoon.

It happened at Fort Tryon Park in Inwood around 5:40 p.m.

Police say the 40-year-old victim was walking westbound through the park when the unknown assailant approached her from behind, placed his hand over mouth, and stabbed her twice in the neck.

She sustained deep cuts to the middle of her neck and to her lower right jaw.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his 40s wearing a red baseball hat, fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

