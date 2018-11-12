Woman stabbed in possible hate crime on subway platform in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating as a possible hate crime an attack on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Church Avenue subway station in Flatbush.

57-year-old Anne Marie Washington told police that as she stepped off a train she was approached by a white man in his 30s who uttered a racial slur and punched her in the mouth.

Washington said she realized later that she had also received a stab wound in the chest during the incident.

The suspect fled on a Q line train. No description has been released.

A news conference was planned Monday afternoon by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to urge police and transit authority officials to step up their efforts to find the suspect.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinghate crimehate crime investigationNew York CityBrooklynFlatbush
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Marvel comic legend Stan Lee dies at 95
Deer crashes through woman's windshield in NJ
Police searching for naked man spotted outside multiple NJ homes
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Victim ID'd in deadly Queens hit-and-run
AccuWeather Alert: Two storms this week
NJ T-shirt shop owner accused of touching minor in store
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Show More
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Memorial marks 17th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
Aerosmith's Perry hospitalized after show with Billy Joel
More News