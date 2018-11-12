FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating as a possible hate crime an attack on a subway platform in Brooklyn.
It happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Church Avenue subway station in Flatbush.
57-year-old Anne Marie Washington told police that as she stepped off a train she was approached by a white man in his 30s who uttered a racial slur and punched her in the mouth.
Washington said she realized later that she had also received a stab wound in the chest during the incident.
The suspect fled on a Q line train. No description has been released.
A news conference was planned Monday afternoon by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to urge police and transit authority officials to step up their efforts to find the suspect.
