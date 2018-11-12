Police are investigating as a possible hate crime an attack on a subway platform in Brooklyn.It happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Church Avenue subway station in Flatbush.57-year-old Anne Marie Washington told police that as she stepped off a train she was approached by a white man in his 30s who uttered a racial slur and punched her in the mouth.Washington said she realized later that she had also received a stab wound in the chest during the incident.The suspect fled on a Q line train. No description has been released.A news conference was planned Monday afternoon by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to urge police and transit authority officials to step up their efforts to find the suspect.----------