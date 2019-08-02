Woman stabbed in stomach at Brooklyn subway station

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn.The incident was reported inside the Utica Avenue train station around 3 p.m.Authorities say there was a verbal dispute before a woman was stabbed in the stomach.Police say a man is in custody, but they are still searching for a woman in connection to the crime.The MTA said there were multiple delays and changes on the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines due to the investigation.----------