Woman stabbed in stomach at Brooklyn subway station

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported inside the Utica Avenue train station around 3 p.m.

Authorities say there was a verbal dispute before a woman was stabbed in the stomach.

Police say a man is in custody, but they are still searching for a woman in connection to the crime.

The MTA said there were multiple delays and changes on the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines due to the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york citysubwaysubway crimestabbing
