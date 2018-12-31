Woman stabbed repeatedly by YouTube bodybuilder she met on dating app

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date

COHASSET, Massachusetts --
The family of a Massachusetts man who stabbed a woman repeatedly before he died in police custody says they tried to get him help for mental health issues.

An attorney for Erich Stelzer's family says Stelzer had been experiencing delusions and paranoia.

Stelzer's family says they called police and EMTs on Christmas Day. They say the EMTs' assessment was that Stelzer didn't need assistance because he was "lucid enough to know his own name and the date."

The family says they hired a team to help bring Stelzer to a facility for treatment, but the attack occurred before that could happen.

Police say 24-year-old Maegan Tapley is expected to survive Thursday's attack. Her mother says they met on the dating app Tinder.

Officers used stun guns on Stelzer. He became unresponsive while being transported to the hospital.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tinderonline datingu.s. & worldstabbingassaultdomestic violenceMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
LIRR Work train derailment causes 2 peak train cancellations
AccuWeather: Rain returns for New Year's Eve
Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter die in raging LI house fire
Increase in deaths of people walking between subway cars
New York state minimum wage hike takes effect
New York Jets fire head coach Todd Bowles
2 million in Times Square for New Year's Eve? Experts say no way
Show More
MTA adds extra service for New Year's Eve, holiday weekend
Trump-Pelosi showdown over government shutdown first battle
NJ facility may have exposed many to HIV, Hepatitis B, C
Police: Violent mugger targeting Queens women at gunpoint
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
More News