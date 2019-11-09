Woman stabbed to death inside Queens home, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police say woman was stabbed to death inside her home in Queens on Friday night.

The incident was reported in the 8900 block of Albert Road around 8 p.m.

FDNY responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

