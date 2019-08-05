Woman struck and killed by car in the Bronx

NYPD says a 54-year-old woman attempting to cross the street in the Bronx was struck and killed by a car on Monday morning.

The accident happened on the Grand Concourse and East 192 Street.

Police say an Acura RL driven by a 52-year-man hit the woman as she crossed the street.

The vehicle stayed on the scene.

Police don't know at this point if there is any criminality involved.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordhambronxnew york cityaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-alarm apartment building fire, several hurt in Bronx
2 hurt as fire in Concourse Village, Bronx hits 6 alarms
Woman struck, killed by car in the Bronx
Political leaders demanding senators pass gun safety legislation
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
NYPD steps up security, NYC vigil planned after mass shootings
Show More
2 women, 2 men shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds
Must-read stories from the weekend
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky
More TOP STORIES News