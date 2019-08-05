Woman struck and killed by car in the Bronx

NYPD says a 54-year-old woman attempting to cross the street in the Bronx was struck and killed by a car on Monday morning.The accident happened on the Grand Concourse and East 192 Street.Police say an Acura RL driven by a 52-year-man hit the woman as she crossed the street.The vehicle stayed on the scene.Police don't know at this point if there is any criminality involved.The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.