Woman struck, critically injured by driver in Queens was delivering food during pandemic, witness says

NORTH CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A driver is in custody after a woman was struck and critically injured in Queens.

The incident was reported Wednesday on Northern Boulevard around 4 p.m.

A witness said the woman was delivering food to people impacted by COVID-19. She was apparently taking food out of her vehicle when she was struck by a car.

Her friend said the mother of three would do anything to help someone in need.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

The driver remained on the scene. An open can of beer could be seen in the car.

Charges against the are pending.

Few other details were released.

