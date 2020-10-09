20-year-old woman struck by marked police car in the Bronx has died

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6790726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on scaffolding rescue in Manhattan.

Due to a collision, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge are currently closed. Please use an alternate route and expect delays in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/hKdokruOIr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 5, 2020

PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman has died from her injuries after she was struck by a marked police car in the Bronx Monday afternoon.The female victim is 20-year-old Bronx resident, Sofia Gomez.She was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital Thursday evening.The original incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue on Monday.Police say Gomez was struck by a marked police car.The NYPD says the marked car was responding a false report of shots fire and was heading to the Throgs Neck Bridge, where another NYPD vehicle called for backup.Gomez was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.Due to the crash, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge were closed Monday.----------