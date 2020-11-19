Woman waiting for bus struck by NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn

The pedestrian was struck at Fountain and Wortman avenues around 9:30 a.m.
She suffered minor injuries. She was treated and released from Jamaica Hospital.
Two NYPD officers also suffered minor injuries.
They were responding to assist in a domestic violence call when they lost control of their vehicle and jumped the curb, police say.
The incident is under review by the NYPD.
