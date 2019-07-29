Woman struck by truck and dragged in Suffolk County

NORTH BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and dragged hundreds of yards in Suffolk County.It happened around 1 p.m. Monday in North Babylon.Witnesses say the victim was struck by a hit-and-run driver and dragged along the pavement beneath a truck before her body became dislodged from the undercarriage.One eyewitness said several motorists tried to get the driver's attention, but he either ignored them or simply could not hear them.Suffolk County police responded to the scene and remained there all afternoon, shutting down a half-mile stretch of Deer Park Avenue.Police impounded a delivery truck in Ronkonkoma, but authorities have not confirmed if it is the vehicle they are seeking.The victim's condition could not be confirmed, though two witnesses described her condition to Eyewitness News as grave, in what can only be described as a grisly crime scene.Police have not confirmed the victim's name.They will also not confirm whether anyone has been taken into custody.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as it becomes available.----------