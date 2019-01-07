A woman was critically injured when police say she was hit over the head with an axe in Brooklyn Monday.The 52-year-old woman was taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical but stable condition following the attack.The woman lives with her two adult sons in an apartment on West 33rd Street.Authorities say one of them called police to report the attack as the other son ran from the apartment. He has since turned himself in to police.So far no charges have been filed as police continue the investigation.----------