Woman struck in caught-on-camera hit and run in Brooklyn, driver flees on sidewalk

Fortunately, she suffered just minor injuries.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 25-year-old woman walking in a Brooklyn crosswalk was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, and the hit and run was caught on camera.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Middleton Street in Williamsburg.

The victim, identified as Miriam Katz, fell onto the hood before hitting the pavement and rolling to the other end of the intersection.

Authorities say another car driven by a 21-year-old woman was at the stoplight when a silver sedan sideswiped her and then struck Katz. male, fled on the sidewalk before driving away from the scene on the sidewalk.

Katz broke her tibia, clavicle and pelvis, and she remains at Bellevue Hospital.

The sedan was later recovered at Franklin and Dekalb avenues, but police continue to search for the driver.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

