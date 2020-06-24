Woman struck, injured in Queens while helping deliver essential goods to COVID-19 patients

Woman dropping off food for #COVID19 patients pinned by speeding car; witnesses say mangling her legs, driver smelled of alcohol. Open can of beer in console. Witnesses say driver tried to run but held until cops arrived. 4p at 110th St & Northern Blvd. Queens. Victim in critical pic.twitter.com/Iwl0lBPGzd — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) June 24, 2020

NORTH CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A driver is in custody after a woman was struck and injured in Queens while she was delivering essential goods to COVID-19 patients.The incident was reported Wednesday on Northern Boulevard around 4 p.m.A witness said the 35-year-old woman was delivering food to people impacted by COVID-19. She was apparently taking food out of her vehicle when she was struck by a speeding, out-of-control car.The collision was so violent it caused the hood of the sedan to fold from the impact.Favian Cabrera was in the driver's seat as Nancy Tituana was unloading the SUV. When he heard her screams for help, he was worried she was going to die.She was awake and conscious, he says, but speechless.Carmen Velasquez rushed to the scene. She said her friend is a mother of three who would do anything to help someone in need.Witnesses say the driver tried to run, but good Samaritans held him down until cops arrived.Those witnesses said the driver smelled of alcohol and at least two open cans of beer could be seen in the car.The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. She is said to be stable, but doctors don't know if she will ever walk again.Tituana is the coordinator of Brigada de Esperanza New York. The organization has fed more than 20,000 in need over the last three months.The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Luis Encalada, is facing charges of vehicle assault, DWI and driving without a license.----------