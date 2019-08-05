Woman struck and killed by car in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- NYPD says a 54-year-old woman attempting to cross the street in the Bronx was struck and killed by a car on Monday morning.The accident happened on the Grand Concourse and East 192 Street.Police say an Acura RL driven by a 52-year-man hit the woman as she crossed the street.The vehicle stayed on the scene, but the driver was taken into custody.Police say he was driving with a suspended license and charges are pendingThe victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.----------