Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on way to work on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on her way to work on Long Island early Tuesday morning.The victim was hit at West John Street and Kuhl Avenue just before 6 a.m.The 54-year-old victim was identified by coworkers as Gladys Bonilla, a single mother of three adult children.Bonilla worked at AVA Companies, a meat processing factory, and her co-workers believe she was killed while on her way to work.She was crossing West John Street after buying a bacon and egg sandwich at a deli when she was struck. The owner of the deli believes he was among the last to see her alive.Her employer is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. The owner of AVA Companies says his employees are devastated.----------