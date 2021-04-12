Woman struck, seriously injured in Midtown Manhattan hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10507255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, has not been seen since Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Her car was found on a bridge in Baton Rouge, La., after being hit by another vehicle.

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Midtown Manhattan early Monday.The 38-year-old woman was hit at Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street just after 6 a.m.She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition with trauma to her torso. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The black sedan that struck the woman fled the scene. No arrests were immediately made.