Woman struck, seriously injured in Midtown Manhattan hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
Person struck, critically injured in Manhattan

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Midtown Manhattan early Monday.

The 38-year-old woman was hit at Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street just after 6 a.m.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition with trauma to her torso. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The black sedan that struck the woman fled the scene. No arrests were immediately made.

