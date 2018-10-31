Woman suffers head trauma after possible hit-and-run in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A pedestrian appears to have been struck in Newark Wednesday morning.

The victim, in her 50s, was found with head trauma on Elizabeth Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.

She was taken to University Hospital in Newark in an unknown condition.

Police were searching for a possible vehicle that fled the scene.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating, as are Newark police.

