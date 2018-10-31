NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A pedestrian appears to have been struck in Newark Wednesday morning.
The victim, in her 50s, was found with head trauma on Elizabeth Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.
She was taken to University Hospital in Newark in an unknown condition.
Police were searching for a possible vehicle that fled the scene.
The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating, as are Newark police.
