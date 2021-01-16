Woman takes stolen postal truck for joyride, slams into multiple cars

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was arrested after stealing a postal truck and slamming into multiple vehicles in Brooklyn.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman got behind the driver seat of a U.S. Postal Service truck on Fulton Street and Patchen Avenue around 6:05 p.m.

They say she took the truck for a joyride, hitting multiple cars along the way.

"I heard like clang clang clang clang," witness Newton Pottinger said. "Something else you know what I mean? I never thought something like this would take place like that."

The trail of destruction goes for blocks.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that at least 14 vehicles were struck.

"All of a sudden we got rear-ended really hard," said Duncan O'Dell whose car was hit by the truck.

O'Dell says after that postal truck hit his car, the suspect tried to drive up onto the sidewalk.

"I'm like why am I getting hit by a mail truck? They tear off the corner of my car and go around me and plow into five other cars," O'Dell said.

Officials say the joyride ended in front of 1509 Fulton St., where the postal truck collided with a parked vehicle.

Citizen App video shows the damaged truck following the crash.
Officers yanked the 21-year old woman out of this stolen USPS truck, and took her into custody.
Charges on the woman are pending.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service says all the mail onboard was secured.

The driver was not injured and there were no other injuries.

