Woman put in chokehold, threatened with pliers in Greenwich Village robbery

Surveillance video captured the incident.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New video shows an attacker rob a woman right outside her home in Greenwich Village.

It happened last Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect followed the 26-year-old near Minetta and Bleecker streets, and then threatened her with a pair of pliers.

The woman tried to escape, but the man put her in a chokehold.

He tossed her against a fence and stole $200 before running away.

The individual is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, and 5'9" tall.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with red writing on the front, blue jeans and he had on a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

