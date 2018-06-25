Employee thrown from SUV while confronting fraud suspect in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect got into his vehicle and fled the scene after the incident in Paterson.

Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect after a frightening encounter in which a woman was thrown from an SUV.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. June 14 on 5th Avenue and East 12th Street in Paterson.

A female employee of a business on River Street confronted a man inside his parked SUV, who was accused of defrauding her employer.

She was standing on the SUV's running board, when police say the man hit the gas and tried to get away. The woman was thrown from the moving vehicle.

Police say the suspect fell out of the SUV during the chaos and it crashed into a parked car down the street.

The man ran behind the vehicle, then jumped inside and fled the scene.

He is wanted for aggravated assault and fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paterson Police Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentfraudPatersonPassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News