Woman trapped in fishing gear after boat capsizes on Long Island Sound

By Eyewitness News
SANDS POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- There were some scary moments after a boat capsized on the Long Island Sound.

A woman got trapped underneath the boat and was tangled in fishing gear.

First responders quickly rescued five people from the water near Sands Point, but an NYPD Aviation Unit helicopter had to be flown in to rescue the trapped woman.

A chopper lowered two divers into the water, where they swam under the overturned boat, and freed the woman. She was conscious and alert, thanks to an air pocket, but was in hypothermic shock.

The woman was airlifted to North Shore University Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The other people who were thrown from the boat were also examined by doctors.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sands pointnassau county
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man slashes Hell's Kitchen deli worker with machete
ESPN: David Ortiz shot, wounded, father says
AccuWeather: Showers show up Monday
National Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way through Midtown
Must-read stories from the weekend
Elaine May, 'Hadestown' early winners at the Tony Awards
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
Show More
Partial collapse of building under construction in Midtown
2 victims of Long Island plane crash identified
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Washington Heights
Nearly a dozen injured in Bronx apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News