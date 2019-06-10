Woman trapped in fishing gear after boat capsizes on Long Island Sound

SANDS POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- There were some scary moments after a boat capsized on the Long Island Sound.A woman got trapped underneath the boat and was tangled in fishing gear.First responders quickly rescued five people from the water near Sands Point, but an NYPD Aviation Unit helicopter had to be flown in to rescue the trapped woman.A chopper lowered two divers into the water, where they swam under the overturned boat, and freed the woman. She was conscious and alert, thanks to an air pocket, but was in hypothermic shock.The woman was airlifted to North Shore University Hospital. Her condition is unknown.The other people who were thrown from the boat were also examined by doctors.----------