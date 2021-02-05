Firefighters rescue 77-year-old woman stuck inside snowed-in van in Newark

The 77-year-old lives in her vehicle and called police Wednesday to say there was no way to open the doors after the nor'easter.
Officers tried to find her, but there was an error made with logging the correct address.
It turns out, instead of responding to her address on Lincoln Park, they wrote down and responded to Lincoln Street.
When police arrived at the wrong address and couldn't find the van, they called the woman back but did not get an answer.
When she called firefighters Thursday morning, they rushed over and dug a path so she could get out.
The woman refused medical attention and assistance to a shelter or a family member's home.
Firefighters also offered to shovel out her vehicle, but she refused.
The Newark Office of Homeless Services is working to offer assistance to the woman.
