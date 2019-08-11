Woman, 57, in critical condition after being struck by car in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured when she was struck by a car in Manhattan Saturday night.
The 57-year-old victim was in the crosswalk at Sixth Avenue and 15th Street in Chelsea at about 9 p.m. when she was hit.
She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
