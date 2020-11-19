Woman waiting for bus struck by NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 71-year-old woman was struck by a police vehicle in Brooklyn on Thursday morning while waiting for the bus.

The pedestrian was struck at Fountain and Wortman avenues around 9:30 a.m.

She suffered minor injuries. She was treated and released from Jamaica Hospital.

TOP NEWS | 33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in Madison Square Park
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on a professional fighter who used his martial arts expertise to stop an attempted kidnapping at Madison Square Park this month.



Two NYPD officers also suffered minor injuries.

They were responding to assist in a domestic violence call when they lost control of their vehicle and jumped the curb, police say.

The incident is under review by the NYPD.

ALSO READ | Tiny owl found inside Rockefeller Christmas tree after 3 days with no food or water
EMBED More News Videos

The little owl has since been appropriately renamed Rockefeller as it receives the TLC needed to recover.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york citypedestrian strucknypdpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY adds micro-cluster zones, but COVID positivity rate drops
NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in reopening rollback
Man pushed woman in front of moving train during morning commute
Ex-NYC teacher accused of molesting girl facing child porn charges
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitals overwhelmed, inmates help morgues
Show More
Trump invites Michigan GOP leaders to White House
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
Outraged parents, lawmakers lash out over NYC school closure
With NYC schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
More TOP STORIES News