Woman waiting for bus struck by NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 71-year-old woman was struck by a police vehicle in Brooklyn on Thursday morning while waiting for the bus.The pedestrian was struck at Fountain and Wortman avenues around 9:30 a.m.She suffered minor injuries. She was treated and released from Jamaica Hospital.Two NYPD officers also suffered minor injuries.They were responding to assist in a domestic violence call when they lost control of their vehicle and jumped the curb, police say.The incident is under review by the NYPD.----------