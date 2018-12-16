Woman walking home pushed to the ground and raped in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for the man who raped a woman in Queens early Sunday morning.
At 4:30 a.m., police received a call of an assault in the vicinity of Bayport Place and Augustina Avenue in Far Rockaway.
Police say the 44-year-old victim was walking home when the suspect pushed her to the ground and raped her.
The attacker fled the scene.
The victim, who lives in the area, was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
