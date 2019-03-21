Crime & Safety

27-year-old woman walking on Brooklyn street sucker punched in head

EMBED <>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the punch attack in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who sucker punched a woman who was simply walking down the street in Brooklyn.

It happened just after noon on Saturday, March 9, at the northeast corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights.

Authorities say the man walked up to the 27-year-old woman and suddenly punched her right in the head.

He then ran off northbound on Nostrand Avenue.

The victim was able to drive herself to Kingsbrook Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old and 5-foot-10, with black facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with a white stripe depicting the word "Yale," a black wool hat, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycrown heightsbrooklynnew york cityassaultattackwoman attacked
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: LI man stabbed parents, killing mom, after losing job
AccuWeather Alert: Spring soaker for Thursday
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Search for missing 11-year-old girl in the Bronx
Chilling new details emerge in Boston kidnapping, rape case
Meghan McCain responds to President Trump
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Show More
Preschoolers allegedly forced to stand naked in closet
3 charged in NJ drug mill linked to dozens of overdoses, deaths
Exclusive: Man describes being stabbed in terrifying attack
Still no winner: Powerball jackpot surges to $625 million
Study: Extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
More TOP STORIES News