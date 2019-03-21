27-year-old woman walking on Brooklyn street sucker punched in head

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who sucker punched a woman who was simply walking down the street in Brooklyn.It happened just after noon on Saturday, March 9, at the northeast corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights.Authorities say the man walked up to the 27-year-old woman and suddenly punched her right in the head.He then ran off northbound on Nostrand Avenue.The victim was able to drive herself to Kingsbrook Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old and 5-foot-10, with black facial hair.He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with a white stripe depicting the word "Yale," a black wool hat, blue jeans, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------