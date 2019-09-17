Woman wanted for vandalizing Queens church 2 straight Sundays

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman accused of vandalizing the same church in Queens two Sundays in a row, causing thousands of dollars in damage.The pastor at Saint Gerard Majella in Hollis says church surveillance video shows the woman breaking into the parking lot in the middle of the night.He says she destroyed or damaged rosary stations, parish signs and the sprinkler system.The pastor says the same woman also hit the Sunday before that.He says fundraising paid for the damaged items, which makes this especially difficult."This is hard, this is a kick in the stomach," said Father JosephJude Gannon. "It's a kick in the stomach for all of us here because we are such a welcoming communityThe pastor says it will take about $10,000 to replace the items.----------