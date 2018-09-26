Police: NC woman kept mom's body because she 'wanted to see the stages of death'

EMBED </>More Videos

Enfield woman charged with allegedly concealing the death of her mother

ENFIELD, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman is facing charges after police say she let her mother's body decompose for several months before reporting that she had died.

Enfield police say she did it because "she was curious and wanted to see the stages of death."

Police found out about the mother's death after 69-year-old Donna Sue Hudgins went to a funeral home to make funeral arrangements for her mom.

She said that her mother passed away that morning but she wasn't sure where EMS took the body.

The funeral home became concerned when they also could not locate the body, so they called police.

Officers responded to the mother's home, where they found Hudgins.

After speaking with her, they went into the home and found a badly decomposed body.

Police said the body had been in the home for several months.

During an interview, Hudgins told police she wanted to see the stages of death.

Hudgins has been charged with felony concealment of her 93-year-old mother's death. She was arrested and issued a $5,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestdeath investigationdead bodyNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cleaning up after rain causes severe flooding in NJ, NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Wednesday evening
Bill Cosby spends first night in prison after sentencing
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape
'Dancing with the Stars' sends home 1st celebrity from Season 27
Roof and wall collapse at Astoria marble business
Burglary reported at Hollywood home connected to Rihanna
Show More
LIVE: Trump meets with Netanyahu, chairs Security Council meeting
NYCHA residents set to attend court hearing on conditions
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Vigil for 16-year-old fatally shot at Brooklyn basketball court
More News