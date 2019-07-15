Texas woman was living with dead mother for 3 years, police say

SEGUIN, Texas -- A woman from outside of San Antonio, Texas has been arrested after police say she was living with her dead mother for three years and sharing the home with her young daughter.Investigators say 47-year-old Delissa Crayton did not properly help her mother after she suffered a non-life threatening fall in her bedroom in 2016.Police say Crayton's mother died within a few days of the fall while lying on the floor.Investigators later found remains believed to belong to Crayton's mother on July 7, three years later.Crayton shared the home with her mother and daughter, who police say at the time, was under the age of 15."The two-bedroom residence included one room where the skeletal remains were located, and a second bedroom shared by Delissa Crayton and her daughter," said police in a Facebook post.Crayton was arrested for causing injury to a child under the age of 15 causing serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury.She is currently being held at the Guadalupe County Jail in Seguin on a $200,000 bond.Crayton's daughter has been placed with family members and is receiving help from the police department's crime victim's liaison, the Guadalupe County Child Advocacy Center, and CPS.The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.----------