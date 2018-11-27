The search is on for a woman behind a violent attack on a bus in Brooklyn.A very clear surveillance video shows the suspect at the 86 Street R subway station after the attack on November 14th on an S-79 bus.She's accused of punching a 67-year-old woman in the chest, then wrapping her hands around the victim's neck and choking her.She was last seen wearing green medical scrub pants.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------