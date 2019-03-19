Statue of Liberty climber Patricia Okoumou to be sentenced Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty last July 4th will be sentenced Tuesday in Lower Manhattan.
45-year-old Patricia Okoumou could face 30 days in jail when she is sentenced by Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein.
Okoumo made the climb to protest the separation of families at the southern border.
Federal prosecutors have said she needs to be incarcerated to deter future lawbreaking after she was arrested again during a climbing protest over immigration in Texas.
But Okoumou's lawyers have argued that her protests create no danger, that jail time for a Statue of Liberty protest would be unprecedented and that jail would prevent her from getting a job.
At a bail revocation hearing earlier this month, Gorenstein ordered home detention with an electronic bracelet to monitor her whereabouts. He also told her to look for a job.
Okoumou was convicted in December of trespass for scaling the pedestal of Lady Liberty and refusing to come down.
----------
