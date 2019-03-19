Statue of Liberty climber Patricia Okoumou to be sentenced Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty last July 4th will be sentenced Tuesday in Lower Manhattan.

45-year-old Patricia Okoumou could face 30 days in jail when she is sentenced by Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein.

Okoumo made the climb to protest the separation of families at the southern border.

Federal prosecutors have said she needs to be incarcerated to deter future lawbreaking after she was arrested again during a climbing protest over immigration in Texas.

But Okoumou's lawyers have argued that her protests create no danger, that jail time for a Statue of Liberty protest would be unprecedented and that jail would prevent her from getting a job.

At a bail revocation hearing earlier this month, Gorenstein ordered home detention with an electronic bracelet to monitor her whereabouts. He also told her to look for a job.

Okoumou was convicted in December of trespass for scaling the pedestal of Lady Liberty and refusing to come down.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york citystatue of libertyjudge
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mob boss murder suspect waives extradition, flashes MAGA on hand
Woman says metal bolt fell from elevated MTA tracks, dented car
Nurses set April 2 strike date at 3 NYC hospital systems
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 5 wounded; Suspect in custody
12 arrested in NJ sting targeting narcotics, 'ghost guns'
Man fatally shot inside Chinese restaurant in NJ
Show More
ATV driver drags sergeant during illegal ride on busy street
Nassau County executive on legalized pot: 'Now is not the time'
Poll: Losing Amazon deal bad for NY, many blame Ocasio-Cortez
Violent confrontation involves PA officer during house party
Woman, good Samaritan nearly drown when ground opens up
More TOP STORIES News