Coronavirus

Woman who 'purposely' coughed on 1-year-old at Yogurtland in San Jose may be teacher

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are looking into social media posts claiming the woman who coughed on a 1-year-old boy is a teacher in San Jose's Oak Grove School District.

She's accused of intentionally coughing on the child at the San Jose Yogurtland last Friday in a dispute over social distancing.

The boy's mother says police have shown her a photo lineup and she's identified the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sjpdcoronavirusteacher
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
NYC mayor warns 22,000 city workers could be laid off
Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Bronx
COVID quarantine will impact Tri-State travelers returning home
NYC Pride 2020: Human Rights Conference Live
Officer in apparent chokehold incident in Queens surrenders
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
Show More
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
Birthday parade for 97-year-old WWII veteran in NJ
Nassau County man accused of touching sleeping girl
More TOP STORIES News