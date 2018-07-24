TOWNSEND, Delaware (WABC) --The New Jersey woman who survived a crash in Delaware that killed her husband and four daughters has been released from the hospital.
Fifty-three-year-old Mary Rose Ballocanag, of Teaneck, was being treated at Christiana Hospital following the July 6 crash on Route 1 in Townsend.
The van she and her family were riding in was struck by a pickup truck that had swerved out of the southbound lanes and went across the grassy median.
The victims -- 61-year-old Audie Trinidad, 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison -- were pronounced dead at the scene.
The girls were not wearing seatbelts, police said.
The pickup truck, driven by 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard, of East New Market, Maryland, also hit a car driven by 24-year-old Brian Kern of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Both Hubbard and Kern survived, as did a passenger in Hubbard's truck.
So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the crash.
In an interview with sister station WPVI in Philadelphia, Kern said the crash scene looked like a "war scene."
"Out of the corner of my left eye, I see this F-350 truck wildly swerving in the median through the grass, and I knew it was coming right for us," Kern said.
Officials in Delaware say cable barriers will be installed on Route 1 between Odessa and Smyrna to prevent future wrong-way crashes.
