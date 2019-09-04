Woman who used wheelchair killed in Queens Village fire

QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- A Queens woman was killed when flames raced through her home.

Firefighters were called to the home on 219th Street in Queens Village late Tuesday night as the flames grew.

The FDNY was able to knock down the fire, but not before a woman died.

Investigators remained on the scene early Wednesday morning.

Azmin Shaw, 63, was a former security guard who recently suffered a massive stroke, causing her to need a wheelchair. She lived in the home with the help of a home health aid.

Cell phone video showed the intense flames shortly after 11 p.m.

The home does have other tenants, but it's unclear where they went.

Shaw was trapped inside the home on the first floor and unable to get out.

"She had a massive stroke too so her left side, her foot and hand not working properly," her niece said. "Very nice woman, my aunt was a beautiful woman, beautiful. I'm so shocked to see that this happened to her."

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

